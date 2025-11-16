JOHOR BAHRU, Nov 16 — A married couple was killed while their six-month-old baby was injured, following a three-vehicle collision on the Sungai Rengit-Kota Tinggi road.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Yusof Othman said the 24-year-old male driver and his 28-year-old wife, seated in the front passenger seat, both sustained severe head injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which occurred at around 1.30 pm today.

“The baby, who was in a child seat at the time of the crash, suffered head injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Kota Tinggi Hospital,” he said in a statement.

He said the accident is believed to have occurred when the Perodua Myvi, which the family was travelling in, lost control and veered into the opposite lane, colliding with an empty palm oil lorry.

The impact caused debris from the crash to strike a Toyota Vios travelling nearby.

The 47-year-old driver of the Hino lorry was only slightly injured, while the 46-year-old driver of the Toyota Vios was unharmed.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama