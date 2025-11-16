KOTA KINABALU, Nov 16 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) continues to play an important role in ensuring that state governance is maintained at the highest standard despite contesting fewer seats in the 17th Sabah State Election (PRN), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also PH chairman, said he does not want Sabah to remain plagued by corruption and abuse of power after the election.

“We want the parties in the next state government to work together and scrutinise all development, just as we (the federal government) jointly did (with the caretaker state government),” he said.

He said this at the Premier Talk and Dinner with the Chinese Community programme, which was also attended by DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, here last night.

The Prime Minister wants the next state government to focus efforts on developing a “New Sabah”, by advancing projects and progress across all sectors to realise the state’s vast potential.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said he consistently promotes the potential of Malaysian states, including Sabah and Sarawak, during his visits abroad.

“That is why cooperation between the Federal and state governments is important,” he said, adding that Malaysia continues to attract global investors due to the harmony that exists within its multiracial society.

In this regard, the Prime Minister urged the people to safeguard the unity that has long existed for the sake of the younger generation.

“Not many countries can live in peace like this (in Malaysia). Please protect this unity for our children. You can criticise, you can try to be a hero.

“If something is lacking, talk and discuss it properly. We need to work together because this state needs stability,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the Madani Government is committed to strengthening the national economy through good relations with major powers including China, the United States, African nations and Europe, in order to create more opportunities that can boost the economy of Sabah and Malaysia.

“We are a small country, but now people are looking at us, people respect us. Why do they respect us? Because this country is peaceful, the economy is strong and politics is stable.

“Yesterday, several world leaders contacted me — Cambodia, Thailand, the United States. I did not ask to call them. They called us. This shows the respect they have for Malaysia. This is what we must remember if we want to elevate our economy,” he said. — Bernama