KOTA KINABALU, Nov 15 — All 25 nomination centres for the 17th Sabah State Election were closed at 10am today, after being open for an hour from 9am.

The announcement was made by the respective returning officers at each nomination centre.

A Bernama check at several locations found groups of supporters gathering to show support for the contesting candidates, some dressed in traditional attire.

The situation across all centres also remained calm and under control, with no provocation reported under the close supervision of the Royal Malaysia Police, assisted by the Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department.

The Election Commission has set November 25 for early voting and November 29 as polling day.

The campaign period will run for 14 days, beginning after nominations today until 11.59pm on November 28.

A total of 1,784,843 electors are eligible to cast their ballots, including 1,760,417 regular electors, 11,697 military personnel and spouses, and 12,729 police personnel and spouses.

