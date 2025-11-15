KINABATANGAN, Nov 15 — Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin is reportedly facing a six-cornered fight in Lamag for the 17th Sabah state election (PRN17).

According to Berita Harian, Bung is defending the seat against Johainizamshah Johari of GRS, Mohd Saifulah Lokman of Warisan, Mazlin Madali of Perikatan Nasional, Salahuddin@Salehuddin Anoi of Parti Impian Sabah, and Independent candidate Mohd Ismail Ayob.

Bung Moktar reportedly submitted his nomination papers at 9.02am, with returning officer Yuesri Ismail Yusof announcing the full list at 10.50am after nominations closed at 10am.

Police personnel were deployed from as early as 6.30am, while party supporters gathered from 7.30am to back their respective candidates.

Nearby, the Sukau seat will see a seven-cornered contest, while the Kuamut seat features an eight-way fight involving incumbent Datuk Masiung Banah of GRS.

Polling for the state election is set for November 29, with early voting on November 25.