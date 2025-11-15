KOTA KINABALU, Nov 15 — At least two of the three state seats under the Kota Kinabalu parliamentary constituency will see newly-elected representatives as the incumbents for Likas, Api-Api, and Luyang are not defending their seats.

Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe, who was Luyang assemblyman since 2018, will instead contest in Likas for Pakatan Harapan (PH).

This comes after fellow party member and incumbent Datuk Tan Lee Fatt was not named as a candidate this time around.

Phoong will face Tham Yun Fook of Parti Warisan (Warisan), Yong Yin Loong @ Louis Yong of Parti Impian Sabah (PIS), Candy Chiew of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), Ku Yuk Cheong of Parti Kebangsaan Sabah (PKS), and Yong Yit Jee of Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP).

In the 2020 state election, Tan retained the Likas state seat after garnering 8,174 votes for a massive 7,517-vote majority.

In Api-Api, new face Thonny Chee will be PH’s hope to defend the seat previously held by Datuk Christina Liew.

Chee is in a five-cornered fight with Warisan’s Loi Kok Liang, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku’s (STARSabah) Ting Shu Kiong, PIS’ Ng Chun Sua, and PBK’s Soh Kee Suat @ So Chee Say.

In 2020, Liew won the Api-Api seat with an impressive 5,374-vote majority having polled 7,796 votes.

As for Luyang, 25-year-old Chan Loong Wei will have big shoes to fill if he manages to take over from Phoong, who has a good track record serving the constituency.

Chan, who is Phoong former political secretary, will face off against Ooi Hong Wee from Perikatan Nasional (PN), Samuel Wong (Warisan), Paul Chong Hock Keing @ Robert (PIS), and Gee Tien Siong (SAPP).

In the last election, Phoong secured a landslide victory, polling 15,510 votes for a 14,521-vote majority.

Returning officer Abdul Mukti Muchlish announced that the nomination process for Likas, Api-Api, and Luyang went on smoothly, with all the candidates eligible to contest. — The Borneo Post pic