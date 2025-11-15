KOTA KINABALU, Nov 15 — Parti Kebangsaan Sabah (PKS) candidate for the Kiulu state seat, Dusi Gingging, fainted during the nomination process for the Sabah State Election at Dewan Seri Sulaman, Tuaran, this morning.

Dusi had arrived at the nomination centre at about 7.30am.

Barisan Nasional’s Sulaman candidate Dr Shahnon Rizal Thaijuddin and Warisan candidate for the same seat Lee Han Kyun @ Joseph Lee rushed to assist him before medical personnel arrived.

A representative submitted Dusi’s nomination papers on his behalf before he was taken to Tuaran Hospital in an ambulance. — Bernama