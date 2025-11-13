KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — The Johor state government has reiterated its commitment to working closely and constructively with the federal government to address pressing issues affecting the state’s development and public welfare, Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said today.

His comments came after His Royal Highness Tunku Ismail, The Regent of Johor, earlier voiced concerns over the expected traffic congestion once the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link between Johor Bahru and Singapore begins operations.

Tunku Ismail had highlighted that no decision has yet been announced on whether a fully elevated transit system or alternative transport options will be implemented around the Bukit Chagar area, despite Penang securing a more expensive LRT project.

Onn Hafiz said the state government acknowledges the Regent’s concerns and remains committed to collaborating with federal authorities to find the best solutions.

He emphasised Johor’s strategic importance as Malaysia’s main gateway and a major contributor to the national economy.

“With a spirit of consensus, Johor will continue to play a key role in contributing to the nation’s progress and ensuring that the benefits of development are felt fairly and widely by all citizens,” Onn Hafiz said.

He added, “Insya-Allah, may all matters be made easier,” underscoring the state’s determination to work alongside the federal government on strategic planning and development matters.

Earlier Tunku Ismail also raised concerns over delays in major healthcare projects in Johor, including the completion of Pasir Gudang Hospital, ongoing issues at Hospital Sultanah Aminah, and setbacks in the Hospital Sultanah Aminah 2 project.