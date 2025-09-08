KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Malaysia continues to work with international law enforcement agencies to track down and bring back Low Taek Jho or Jho Low to face charges over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID), in a statement today, said the effort is being carried out through the Home Ministry, which remains committed to cooperating with international authorities.

“Previously, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had confirmed that there was no solid evidence indicating Jho Low’s presence in China.

“Therefore, Malaysia is working closely with international law enforcement agencies in efforts to locate the individual concerned,” the statement said.

CCID also stressed that to date, there is no verified evidence linking Jho Low to the use of a fake passport or to his presence in Shanghai, as claimed in media reports.

Recently, allegations surfaced that Jho Low, who is implicated in the 1MDB scandal, was residing in an exclusive area in Shanghai using a fake Australian passport. — Bernama