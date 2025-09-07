GEORGE TOWN — A road collision involving a lorry and three cars on the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway near Kampung Batu Uban resulted in an hour-long traffic congestion in Penang’s Bayan Lepas industrial area today.

Fortunately, all four drivers, including a 40-year-old man driving an Isuzu lorry, survived with only minor leg injuries, Sinar Harian Online reported this afternoon.

“The three other drivers – a 24-year-old in a Nissan Serena, a 56-year-old in a Perodua Alza, and a 65-year-old in a Proton Persona – were uninjured,” John Sagun Francis, Assistant Director of Operations at the Penang Fire and Rescue Department, was quoted as saying.

Members of the public quickly helped the victims out of their vehicles before rescue teams arrived, he said.

Firefighters from the Jalan Perak station reached the scene at 1.40pm and found the lorry driver with minor injuries.

He had earlier received initial treatment from the Emergency Medical Rescue Services unit.

The firefighters cleared the crash debris off the road and ended their operation at 2.24pm, passing on the case to the police for further investigation.