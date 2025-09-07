SHAH ALAM, Sept 7 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin today reaffirmed his unwavering support for party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Speaking at the party's general assembly, he also called on members to reject gossip and remain united behind the leadership.

He cautioned against internal divisions fuelled by rumours, stressing that the party’s culture must be rooted in loyalty and solidarity.

“This is not our culture. Our culture is one of standing together through hardship and celebrating our victories,” he added.

He also urged party members not to pick and choose individuals to rely on but to stand together as one united movement

Hamzah also declared his unwavering loyalty to the party stressing that his sacrifices for Bersatu were made sincerely and without seeking recognition.

“If this party were to break, where else would I go? This is my last party. I will die in this party that I truly believe in.

“I sacrificed much for this party, things I have never shared with anyone, because I did it sincerely, for the sake of our presidents and our leaders,” he added.

He also rejected accusations of betrayal, saying his only wish was to remain a loyal ally to Muhyiddin.

Looking ahead, he voiced confidence in Bersatu’s prospects, saying the party would no longer be “a passenger alongside others” but instead the captain steering Malaysia forward.