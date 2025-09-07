KOTA KINABALU, Sept 7 — Former Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak said Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s (GRS) stand that allocating even eight seats to BN is one too many in the coming election is being disrespectful of Umno-led Barisan Nasional’s contributions to Sabah since toppling PBS in 1994.

BN Sabah, which previously held 14 seats, was reportedly offered only eight in the seat discussions, should there be three-way cooperation involving GRS, BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently brokered talks between the leaders of GRS and BN in the hope of avoiding multiple contests.

GRS head-cum-Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor welcomed BN’s decision not to enter into any collaboration, saying that was also the unanimous decision of the GRS Supreme Council, only that he did not wish to announce the bad news to BN just yet.

“The seats won in the last PRN should remain with the original party,” said Salleh who is slso Treasurer of BN Sabah in Facebook.

BN entered into discussions with PH first, suggesting GRS was not on the radar, but Salleh claimed BN was dedicated to discussions with GRS and rejected proposals that were “detrimental and unfair.”

“This position is in line with BN Chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s declaration that BN will not compromise if the negotiation basis is not respected.”

Salleh said BN and Pakatan Harapan have almost finalised their seat arrangements. The latest development means both GRS and BN would not contest against PH, but that both would take on each other in other constituencies.

Meanwhile, GRS component Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) President Datuk Chin Su Phin accused Umno of using the seats issue as a smokescreen to play victim.

He said allocating seats to Umno was never discussed within GRS because the peninsula-based party is unpopular among Sabahans.

“From the beginning our position has been very clear, we did not want to include Umno.

“The real issue is not about seat distribution, but because Umno is simply not accepted by the people of Sabah,” he said in a statement, Saturday.

“Their time is over,” he said, adding that Umno’s political credibility in Sabah had also long collapsed.

“The people also saw clearly how Umno even joined forces with Parti Warisan to plot the downfall of the GRS government.

“Such betrayal is more than enough proof that they are unworthy of any cooperation.”

Chin said Umno’s influence in Sabah has long declined, far from being the powerful party it once was.

“No matter how loudly they shout, they cannot hide the reality, the people of Sabah have already rejected them and will never again allow them to rule.

“Umno’s attempt to re-enter Sabah politics is nothing less than a replay of past nightmares.

“If Sabahans give them another chance, it would mean once again handing over their future to those who once betrayed Sabah’s interests.

“Sabah is not Umno’s playground. Sabahans must unite and use their votes to tell Umno its era is over,” he said. — Daily Express