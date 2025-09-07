TAWAU, Sept 7 — The Sabah-level Mobile Integrated Radio and Internet Communication System (Prime) was launched today to enhance communication preparedness during disasters and emergencies, particularly in areas experiencing network disruptions or the lack of connectivity.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said that, as such, there are now two Prime units in total, with the other already launched in Peninsular Malaysia.

“This Prime system will be used specifically when disasters strike, and it will assist the teams to carry out operations, especially in areas where lines are cut or where there is no internet connection at all.

“We remember when the landslide tragedy occurred at the camping site in Batang Kali two years ago, there was an internet problem, making it difficult not just for the security personnel to carry out their tasks but also for media practitioners. So, if PRIME can be deployed to the incident site, then this problem can be resolved,” he said

He told reporters this after officiating the launch of the Sabah-level Prime in conjunction with the ‘Hari Bersama Komuniti’ programme at the National Information Dissemination Centre (Nadi), Kampung Sungai Imam here today.

Also present were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Kalabakan Member of Parliament Datuk Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy and former Ministry of National Unity secretary-general Datuk Ruji Ubi.

Fahmi said the Prime technology will be expanded to other areas that are in need, in line with the government’s commitment to enhancing communications efficiency during disasters.

Elaborating, he said Prime would also be deployed to community areas that do not have any internet access and, for a start, the unit in Sabah will be deployed to the Kalabakan parliamentary constituency to cater to residents who do not have Nadi.

“We will bring Prime to the area and implement various programmes, such as the Safe Internet Campaign and e-Health, as well as improve digital literacy among the communities,” he said.

Prime is a vehicle-based mobile communication system by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) equipped with satellite, cellular networks, mobile radio, Wi-Fi and drone support.

Prime can assist in disaster rescue operations in collaboration with the relevant agencies with greater speed and effectiveness.

Earlier, during the HBK programme, Fahmi also presented contributions under the ‘Didik Kasih Peranti Madani’ (Permai) programme to outstanding Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) students by the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department (ICU, JPM), as well as appointment letters to Nadi Advisory Panel chairmen for the Kalabakan, Tawau and Lahad Datu parliamentary constituencies. — Bernama