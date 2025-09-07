KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Indonesia’s ambassador to Malaysia Datuk Indera Hermono has praised Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his leadership in Asean, particularly in resolving regional conflicts.

Hermono was weighing in on the border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand earlier this year and said Anwar’s swift action in calling for a ceasefire in the showed effective statesmanship, BH Online reported.

“I think the prime minister’s achievements are very commendable. He has been able to play the role of facilitator and an effective Asean chair,” the ambassador told the Malay news outlet in an interview published today.

He noted that within a short time, Anwar managed to bring representatives of the two countries together and reach an agreement for peace.

“In a short time, he successfully brought together representatives of conflicting countries and achieved a peace agreement or ceasefire. That is something not all leaders can achieve,” Hermono, whose home country is grappling with nationwide turmoil, was quoted as saying.

He added that Asean had even formed a monitoring team to oversee the peace process, a move that underlined Malaysia’s strategic role.

“Malaysia and Anwar truly played a strategic role in building regional stability. Malaysia’s role is now increasingly respected, and Asean is beginning to move towards building stronger trust,” Hermono was quoted as saying.

Malaysia is currently serving as Asean chair for 2025, a role that places Anwar at the forefront of regional diplomacy and cooperation efforts.