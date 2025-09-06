KULAI, Sept 6 — Surau Nurul Haq in Kampung Sungai Sayong 1, today received a donation of RM15,000 from Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching, following the incident where the surau’s hearse was stolen and badly damaged in an accident on Thursday.

Surau chairman Mohd Anuar Repan said the meaningful donation would go some way to helping their efforts to obtain a new vehicle as the van was the only hearse owned by the surau.

“We would like to express our gratitude for this donation which we can use to purchase a new hearse for the community here,” he said after a mock cheque handover ceremony at the surau, here today.

The van was obtained from a department in December last year, through the property disposal process and has not yet been used for handling bodies.

The wrecked hearse from Surau Nurul Haq in Kampung Sungai Sayong 1, Kulai, after it was recovered from the scene of a crash involving a 21-year-old suspect along Skudai Highway yesterday. — Picture via Facebook

Meanwhile, Teo, who is also the Member of Parliament for Kulai, said a company called QR Oyes Sdn Bhd from the district also provided assistance of RM5,000 to the surau management.

“I read a news report that this surau is in dire need of a (new) hearse after it was stolen and involved in an accident.

“Therefore, I have approved the allocation and at the same time a company has come forward to provide assistance. I hope that the total amount of assistance of RM20,000 can help them,” she said.

On Thursday, Kulai district police chief ACP Tan Seng Lee was reported to have said that the Toyota Hiace hearse was believed to have been stolen from the surau by a 21-year-old suspect between 1 am and 2 am.

However, he said the thief was later involved in an accident with a lorry while fleeing with the van at about 2.30 am on Jalan Skudai, here.

The suspect only suffered minor injuries to his face and legs. — Bernama