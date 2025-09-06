KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) has already decided on its candidate to be the next Sabah chief minister, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said today as the alliance prepares for the state election.

Hamzah, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia deputy president, stressed that the candidate will be a Sabahan.

“We already have a candidate for Sabah Chief Minister, that much is certain. The fate of this country lies in the hands of the younger generation, such as Hilman, the Armada Youth chief,” he said at a press conference after officiating Bersatu’s annual general assembly for its party wings here.

He was referring to Hilman Idham, his party’s Youth leader.

“All the leaders you see before you, together with the entire leadership in Sabah, are capable of taking over and fighting for a better future for the people,” Hamzah added.

However, he did not reveal the name of PN’s chief minister candidate, saying the coalition would do so closer to the Sabah state election.

The upcoming state election must be held by December 7, 2025.