KOTA KINABALU, Sept 6 — Sabah Umno chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin dismissed accusations that “Langkah Kinabalu” was an act of betrayal.

“‘Langkah Kinabalu’ is not betrayal, but a dignified effort because we have seen for ourselves how Hajiji Noor’s leadership has failed, is fragile, and lacks integrity,” he stressed and accused Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor of misleading Umno from the very beginning, citing his own experience during the formation of the state cabinet.

“Do not point fingers at Umno. The real betrayal began on the first day the Sabah Cabinet was sworn in at Istana Negeri, when Hajiji deceived me about a ministerial portfolio by changing the agreed position to another without the knowledge of Sabah Umno. He even lied inside the palace,” Bung Moktar claimed.

He described GRS as a coalition “built on trickery and lies.”

“Like a wolf in sheep’s clothing, they pretend to be loyal but are in fact greedy for power,” he said.

Bung also threw down the gauntlet for an open debate, saying he was ready to defend “Langkah Kinabalu” against anyone, including the chief minister.

“I am ready to debate with anyone, even with the chief minister himself. If Nizam Titingan wants to represent the chief minister, that is fine. We can debate anywhere, not just shouting on TikTok like ‘ayam berkokok di waktu subuh tetapi takut turun ke gelanggang’. Politics is not a stage for empty words on social media; it is a battleground of arguments and truth,” he said in a statement today.

Bung also defended the party’s decision to part ways with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), stressing that it reflects Umno’s firm stance on autonomy and integrity.

“The decision by Barisan Nasional (BN) not to work with GRS is strong proof that Umno headquarters respects the autonomy of Sabah Umno. This is recognition that the voice, dignity and rights of Sabahans must be determined by Sabah Umno itself,” he said in a statement today.

Bung, who was in Sebatik today, expressed confidence that BN will reclaim the Sebatik state seat in the 17th Sabah state election.

“Sebatik is a BN stronghold and a faithful witness to our struggle. I am confident it will return to BN in the coming election. The people of Sebatik know how to judge who has consistently fought for their welfare, and who only appears when there is power to be gained,” he said.

He reiterated that Sabah BN will remain true to its principles.

“Sabah BN has never strayed from its principles. We will not be followers of party-hopping politics, we will not conspire with lies, and we will not bow to the greed for power,” Bung stressed.

Quoting an old Malay proverb, Bung said Sabah Umno intends to leave a lasting and honourable legacy.

“In politics, there is a saying: ‘Harimau mati meninggalkan belang, manusia mati meninggalkan nama.” Let Umno Sabah BN’s name remain glorious. After all, we defended dignity, not tarnished because we colluded with betrayal,” he said. — The Borneo Post