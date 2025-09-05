SHAH ALAM, Sept 5 — The annual Maulidur Rasul celebration is not just a commemoration of Prophet Muhammad SAW’s birth, but a call for Muslims to practise his Sunnah and emulate his character, personality and struggles, said Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

In a Facebook post by the Selangor Royal Office, Sultan Sharafuddin said the Prophet exemplified the highest standards of conduct as a leader, teacher, husband, father and friend.

“Muslims must return to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad SAW by practising his Sunnah in families, communities and the nation. Respect one another, avoid division and cultivate love and brotherhood,” he noted.

“By emulating the character of Prophet Muhammad SAW, may we become a people of noble conduct, strong in faith, and able to contribute to the welfare of the ummah and the nation,” he added.

Sultan Sharafuddin, together with Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, also extended Maulidur Rasul 1447H greetings to all Muslims and encouraged the faithful to increase selawat (prayer) as a sign of love and respect for the Prophet. — Bernama