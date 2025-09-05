KOTA KINABALU, Sept 5 — Sabah Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) will not collaborate with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) in facing the upcoming state election.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Umno president, said Sabah Umno and BN would, however, continue to collaborate with Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the upcoming polls.

“We maintain the BN-PH collaboration. However, Sabah BN and Umno have definitively decided that there will be no collaboration with GRS,” he told a press conference here at midnight last night.

Earlier, he held a closed-door meeting with Sabah Umno leaders here, which was also attended by Sabah Umno and BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

The 16th Sabah State Legislative Assembly will automatically dissolve on November 11 if not done earlier, paving the way for the 17th state polls. — Bernama