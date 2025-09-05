KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today called on Muslims in the country to continue emulating the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in their daily lives and to strengthen love for one another to ensure Malaysia continues to excel in the eyes of the world.

He said this year’s Maulidur Rasul celebration, which carries the theme “Membangun Ummah Madani”, calls upon Muslims to deepen their faith and reinforce unity — the very foundation of a dignified nation, a moral society, and a blessed country.

"Alhamdulillah, this year's Maulidur Rasul celebration coincides with the 68th National Month and Malaysia Day. The values embodied in the Prophet’s struggle — determination, patience and love — should serve as a guide in building a united, peaceful and prosperous Malaysia," he said in a Facebook post.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadilah Yusof also reminded Muslims to regard the leadership of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as the highest example in administration, justice, and care for the people.

He said that the 12th of Rabiul Awal, which is celebrated annually, is an occasion rich in lessons and guidance, reminding the ummah that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) built a civilisation founded on morality, trustworthiness, and policies rooted in mercy.

His Sunnah is not confined to ritual worship alone but also includes principles of leadership, governance of a plural society, and the pursuit of justice irrespective of social status, he added.

“Only by embracing noble character and practising transparent governance can we reflect the excellence of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” he shared in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, in his post, also urged the public to emulate the Prophet’s noble character in their daily lives.

He encouraged Muslims to engage in community activities that foster unity, spread Islamic knowledge, and promote values of “rahmatan lil ‘alamin” (mercy to all creation), especially as the world faces pressing economic, social, and moral challenges.

“Maulidur Rasul reminds us of the Prophet’s mission as a bringer of mercy to the entire world. (The theme) Building the Ummah MADANI means continuing this legacy by creating a progressive, just, and morally upright society,” he said.

Several other ministers also extended their Maulidur Rasul greetings, including Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

“Peace and blessings be upon the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). May we all strive to emulate his noble character. Salam Maulidur Rasul,” he said.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir also reminded Muslims in the country to take the Prophet as their ultimate role model in leadership and in building a society founded on compassion and justice.

“The birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is not merely a historical event but as rahmatan lil ‘alamin, a blessing for all creation. He was sent to perfect morality, to care for the weak, respect the elderly, uphold justice, and nurture a love for knowledge.

“May we always be grateful for the blessings we have been given and be among those who receive the intercession of the Prophet (PBUH) in the Hereafter,” he said. — Bernama