JOHOR BARU, Sept 4 — The Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) will soon introduce new guidelines to ensure Kuda Kepang performances and other cultural activities do not contain elements of polytheism or superstition.

Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said the guidelines would apply to various activities, including cultural performances, silat and sports, where elements are deemed inconsistent with Islamic teachings.

He said the guidelines were developed in collaboration with Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM).

“These new guidelines will cover all performances or activities that involve offerings (to other beings), idol worship or a lack of awareness, such as when participants enter a trance during Kuda Kepang.

“The authorities are not out to eliminate Kuda Kepang. The performances are allowed as long as they do not contain the three elements I mentioned,” he told reporters after presenting contributions to students heading to the Middle East at Dewan Bizmillla here today.

Mohd Fared said JAINJ is also investigating shaman services allegedly deviating from Islamic practices as part of efforts to curb such heretical beliefs.

He said the department had received 10 complaints about the use of shamans in the past two years.

“I understand that there are isolated cases where people still seek the services of shamans.

“It is difficult to catch them as there must first be a proper complaint. Before making an arrest, the authorities must ensure there is evidence of worship or activities that deviate from the norm,” he said.

On Tuesday, three men were sentenced to one month in prison and fined RM2,000 by the Batu Pahat Syariah Court for taking part in a Kuda Kepang ritual on August 10 and 11.

The offence was committed in a public area in front of a house along Jalan Pasar in Parit Raja, Batu Pahat, between 10pm and 1am.

A one-minute video of the ritual later went viral on social media, showing two men in a temporary trance lying on each other while the performance continued in the background.

The Javanese-derived Kuda Kepang dance remains popular in Batu Pahat and other areas with large Javanese communities. While often performed in its pure form and sometimes infused with religious elements, religious authorities have stressed that it is a cultural practice and not part of Islam.