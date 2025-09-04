KOTA KINABALU, Sept 4 — Zara Qairina Mahathir would have had to either jump or swing forward from the third floor for her body to land in the position where she was found, a forensic pathologist told the inquest into her death today.

On the second day of proceedings, forensic pathologist Dr Jessie Hiu testified that, given Zara’s height, she could not have stepped off the ledge of her dormitory building and landed in the spot near the drain where her body was discovered in the early hours of July 16.

“Based on the position and location of where she was found, she had to either jump or hold on to something and swing,” Dr Hiu said.

She explained that it was unlikely Zara, 13, could have landed in the same spot if she had merely stepped off the building’s third-floor concrete railing.

“To sit and fall off the railing, the person would fall forward and land headfirst either directly in the drain or near it. In a standing position, if a person stepped off with one foot, the body will also turn and land headfirst, in or near the drain.

“But to land feet first at that distance, the person would have to stand on the ledge and jump, or swing and let go from the metal grill,” she said.

Earlier, Dr Hiu showed photos from the scene examination on August 2 and demonstrated how the railing’s height, compared with Zara’s, indicated she could not have accidentally fallen over or been easily pushed.

