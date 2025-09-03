MELAKA, Sept 3 — A secretary of the Academic Staff Association at a public university here has been remanded for five days to assist in investigations into allegations of abusing his position to use association funds amounting to RM84,500 last year.

The remand order, which runs from today until September 7, was issued by Magistrate Uthman Abd Ghani following an application by the Melaka Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Ayer Keroh Magistrates’ Court today.

According to sources, the 47-year-old man is suspected of abusing his position by using the association’s money to pay legal costs and court order expenses on behalf of his wife, totalling RM84,500 last year.

“The suspect appeared to give a statement at the Melaka MACC office at 5.10pm yesterday before being detained for a remand application today,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Melaka MACC director Datuk Adi Supian Shafie, when contacted, confirmed the arrest, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama