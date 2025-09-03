BEIJING, Sept 3 — The proposal to extend the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project to Rantau Panjang, Kelantan, bordering the Thai border is still in the initial discussion stage, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

“The team will have to follow through with the details, costing, and payment mode. Because it is a continuation, the cost will probably be much less,” he told the Malaysian media in a news conference before concluding his four-day visit to China.

Anwar said the matter was also discussed with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in separate bilateral meetings here yesterday.

“The proposal is towards that direction, between 20 and 25 kilometres to Rantau Panjang near the Thai border,” he said.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, hopes that the proposal can be realised in the government’s efforts to develop the area.

“The area from Kota Bharu to Rantau Panjang, especially Rantau Panjang, is a bit underdeveloped.

“We hope that with this and a station there, the development and business ecosystem can be improved,” he said.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke told the Dewan Rakyat last month that further discussions with China and main contractor China Communications Construction Co Ltd (CCCC) are required because the project is currently under construction and the alignment to Rantau Panjang is part of the overall package.

On another development, Anwar confirmed that Li will represent China at the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur at the end of October. — Bernama