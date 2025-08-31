SEGAMAT, Aug 31 — A team of researchers today conducted a preliminary investigation after cracks were detected in the soil of a farm in Jalan Buloh Kasap, Batu 2, here.

The researchers from the Johor Minerals and Geosciences Department (JMG), the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) spent over an hour at the site carrying out related work.

Bernama was on-site to witness the study, which employed ABEM Terrameter LS 2 equipment, a resistivity system for assessing underground structures.

Also present were Johor JMG director Noorazhar Ngatimin, Johor MetMalaysia director Nor Adawiah Abdullah, and senior lecturers from UTM’s Faculty of Civil Engineering Dr Mohd Nur Asmawisham Alel, Associate Professor Dr Mariyana Aida Ab Kadir, and Dr Mohd Zamri Ramli.

The relevant parties will first analyse the initial findings before drawing any conclusions.

Meanwhile, 56-year-old farm owner Ramlah Ishak, when met said she felt relieved that the state government and research team had addressed her concerns.

She expressed confidence in the expertise of the team assigned to carry out the investigation and determine the cause of the cracks.

Yesterday, Bernama reported cracks appearing in the farm area located behind the woman’s house, which are believed to have been caused by recent mild earthquakes in the district.

Ramlah was quoted as saying the incident was worrying, as the area around her house had been affected by five earthquake incidents, including the latest one yesterday.

Concerned that the cracks could worsen in the event of another earthquake, she urged the relevant agencies to take further action and assess the situation.

Five earthquakes were recorded in Segamat, starting at 6.13 am on Aug 24, measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale, followed by 8.59 am on Wednesday (3.2), 7.56 pm on Thursday (2.5), 4.24 am on Friday (3.4), and 7.29 am yesterday (2.7). — Bernama