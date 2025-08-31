SARIKEI, Aug 31 — Sarawak will launch another artificial intelligence (AI) based device at the end of September as a manifestation of its vision to be a technology creator that will provide added value to the state’s resources.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the gadget was a new chip with higher capacity than the previous device.

“The device will value add to what is called AI power chip. This is another generation created by us, by Sarawakians through Sarawak Microelectronic Design (SMD) with the cooperation of CSA Catapult UK,” he told reporters after the Sarawak-level 68th National Day celebrations at Dewan Suarah Sarikei today.

Abang Johari previously launched KETEQ AI in Cardiff, Wales in the United Kingdom in April and are waiting for intellectual property registration before commercialisation through collaboration with industry partners.

Sarawak has also set up the Sarawak Artificial Intelligence Centre (SAIC) as an AI reference and innovation centre.

SAIC trains high skilled workforce, encourages research and development and prepares platforms for start-ups and entrepreneurs to develop digital solutions capable of entering the global market. — Bernama