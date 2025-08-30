KOTA KINABALU, Aug 30 — Parti Warisan (Warisan) has condemned the emergence of a fake TikTok account using the party’s name to post racially provocative content allegedly insulting the Kadazan Dusun community.

In a statement issued Friday, Warisan stressed that the account is not operated by the party and described the act as a malicious political fabrication aimed at sowing racial division in Sabah.

“This is not just misinformation. It is a cowardly tactic to provoke anger and fracture unity by exploiting ethnic sentiments,” the party said.

Warisan Vice-President Terrence Siambun reiterated the party’s firm stance on racial harmony, stating that Kadazan Dusun, along with Bajau, Murut, Malay, Chinese and all other ethnic groups, are integral to Sabah’s identity and progress.

“We are here to build a nation, not a particular race or religion. Let us work together to build a country regardless of ethnicity or faith,” he said.

The party expressed particular outrage over the misuse of the Batu Sumpah, a sacred stone monument in Keningau that symbolises unity and promises made to the indigenous peoples during the formation of Malaysia.

“It is disgraceful and deeply insulting.

“According to Kadazan Dusun beliefs, mocking the Batu Sumpah will bring karmic consequences to those who betray its sacred meaning,” it said.

Warisan Youth (Wira Warisan) has since lodged a police report against the operator of the fake account, calling it a “clear message that such provocative acts will not be tolerated and must be prosecuted.”

Sekong Assemblyman cum Warisan Supreme Council member, Alias Sani, who is of Dusun descent, said he was personally offended by the attack on a symbol held in the highest regard by the community.

“Batu Sumpah is not just a stone. It represents trust, honour and identity. Anyone who mocks it is mocking me and the entire Kadazan Dusun community,” he said.

Alias added that his roots in Tambunan gave him a deep appreciation of the monument’s cultural weight. “This insult wounds not just me, but my family, my relatives, and all those who uphold this legacy with pride,” he added.

Warisan called on the Kadazan Dusun community not to fall prey to lies and provocations disguised under the party’s name, warning that such actions are part of a desperate political strategy.

“Let us expose this for what it is, a tactic by those who have run out of ideas and integrity,” Terrence said.

“Sabah deserves leadership that is courageous and transparent, not cowards hiding behind fake accounts,” he added.

The United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) has called on the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to launch an immediate investigation into a viral video allegedly containing racist insults and historical distortions related to the Batu Sumpah in Keningau.

The party expressed strong condemnation over the video, which is believed to have circulated widely across social media platforms including TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Political Secretary to the Upko President, Carl Moosom, said the one-minute and 26-second video featured “deeply offensive content” targeting the Kadazan, Dusun, Murut and Rungus communities, while also misrepresenting the historical significance of the Batu Sumpah, a monument long regarded as a symbol of unity and indigenous rights in Sabah.

“We are urging MCMC to investigate the source of the video and identify the parties responsible for producing and circulating this material,” Carl said in a statement on Friday “Firm action must be taken against those attempting to incite racial hatred and disrupt the harmony of our multi-ethnic society.”

He further called for the immediate removal of the video from all online platforms and urged the authorities to prevent its continued circulation.

Carl stressed that Upko will not tolerate any attempts to sow discord or threaten the social cohesion of Sabah’s diverse communities.

“The Batu Sumpah Keningau is more than a commemorative stone, it represents a solemn pact made in Keningau concerning the rights and autonomy of the Kadazan-Dusun community, particularly in relation to religious freedom and the formation of Malaysia,” he explained.

“It stands as a legacy of the Momogun leaders’ collective promise to safeguard their people’s heritage and privileges,” he said, adding that a report had been filed on the issue.

Also present during the filing of the report was Special Officer to the Upko President, Billy Joe Dominic.

The party views the video as a dangerous provocation and urged all parties to respect Sabah’s historical legacy and multicultural harmony. — The Borneo Post

Rungus Pitas Sabah Association (PISAAN) president Richard Mazagi also requested MCMC to promptly conduct an investigation into TikTok users suspected of uploading content that incites and severely insults ethnic groups in Sabah.

Richard stated that the association strongly condemns the TikTok content, which he claims insults ethnic groups, particularly the Kadazandusun Murut Rungus (KDMR) community.

“Drastic action must be taken because such statements can create an unstable environment,” he said in a statement here on Friday. Richard mentioned that the viral content questions the rights of the indigenous KDMR people in Sabah, raising concerns that it could provoke anger among the affected community.

“Statements that incite and severely insult the KDMR community can lead to ethnic tensions if not addressed by the authorities,” he said. Therefore, Richard, who is also the head of KDM Kudat Division, hopes that MCMC will take firm action and bring those responsible to justice. Meanwhile, he said the association will file a police report regarding the TikTok content at the Pitas police station.

“We are facing the Sabah state election soon, and if the TikTok content is orchestrated by certain political party members to gain support, strict action must also be taken against them,” he said. — The Borneo Post