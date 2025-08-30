KUANTAN, Aug 30 – More than 7,000 special payment terminals for the Basic Rahmah Contribution (Sara) programme are now available at MyKasih partner outlets nationwide, making it easier for 22 million Malaysians to purchase essential goods.

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, Datuk Fuziah Salleh, said the number of terminals will continue to grow through collaboration between the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and MyKasih programme providers.

She added that the ministry has requested MOF to expand the terminal facilities to all mobile Rahmah Sales locations, so the public can enjoy additional convenience when buying necessities.

“Insya Allah, we are working with MOF to provide these terminals at all Rahmah Sales programmes. I was informed that in Sabah, all Rahmah Sales locations are already equipped with Sara terminals,” she told a press conference after closing the Madani Merdeka 2025 Community Carnival for the Kuantan parliamentary constituency at the Sultan Ahmad Shah Mosque compound, Sungai Isap, today.

Last July 23, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a one-off RM100 Sara aid for the purchase of essential goods based on 14 selected product categories for every Malaysian aged 18 and above.

He said the grant, provided in conjunction with National Day on Aug 31, serves as an immediate measure to ease living costs and as a gesture of appreciation to the people. The initiative is expected to benefit 22 million citizens with a total allocation of RM2 billion.

Meanwhile, Fuziah advised consumers using Sara to separate essential items listed under the programme from other purchases to avoid delays at the payment counter.

“Items marked with the special Sara logo should be separated from regular items so that they can be scanned quickly and accurately at checkout,” she explained.

She also encouraged recipients who do not intend to utilise the RM100 assistance to consider donating it to those in greater need.

“If someone chooses not to use the Sara aid, they can still help others. The first way is to purchase Sara items and give them directly to neighbours, villagers, or mosque congregations.

“The second way is through KPDN’s collaboration with Mydin, where special counters and mobile vans will be available to register individuals who wish to donate,” she said.

She said Mydin aims to prepare 200,000 Sara Rahmah boxes to be distributed to eligible recipients, ensuring that government assistance reaches more people in need. — Bernama