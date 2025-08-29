KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The body of 22-year-old Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Reserve Officers Training Unit (Palapes) cadet Syamsul Haris Shamsudin will undergo a second post-mortem examination tomorrow, his family’s lawyer said.

Lawyer Datuk Naran Singh Ara Singh said the body exhumed this morning was in good condition, and is being transported to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine (IPFN) at Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL), Berita Harian reported.

Several procedures are scheduled for this evening, while the main post-mortem will take place at 9 am tomorrow.

Naran said the family was satisfied with the exhumation process, which was attended by three forensic experts from IPFN HKL and the family’s own consultant, Datuk Seri Dr Bhupinder Singh.

A vehicle carrying the body of trainee Syamsul Haris Shamsudin leaves the Kampung Rinching Ulu Muslim Cemetery in Semenyih on August 29, 2025, after an exhumation. — Bernama pic

Responding to rumours that his legal fees were high, Naran clarified that his services for the family were provided pro bono to ensure justice was served.

Syamsul’s mother expressed gratitude for the support shown, saying she was satisfied with the exhumation process and is now awaiting the results of the second post-mortem.

Syamsul Haris died at Hospital Kota Tinggi after undergoing training at the Army Combat Training Centre in Ulu Tiram on July 28, when an initial autopsy report stated the cause of death as a seizure.

His family disputed the findings after noting bruises, chest injuries, and bleeding on his body, prompting calls for further investigation and culminating in the High Court ordering the exhumation of Syamsul Haris’s grave for a second post-mortem examination.