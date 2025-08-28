KOTA KINABALU, Aug 28 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) today ruled out the possibility of working with Umno or Barisan Nasional (BN) in the upcoming state election.

In a joint statement, PBS acting president Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam and STAR president Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said their priority was to strengthen the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition through political stability and safeguarding the integrity the Sabah-based coalition.

“The two parties also reaffirm their stand of not working with Umno/Barisan Nasional in any form of political collaboration for the upcoming election,” the statement read.

They pointed out Umno’s repeated hostile statements against the GRS-led state government and what it described as constant belittling of the local coalition.

The statement said that it wanted to build on the trust given by Sabahan voters by maintaining independence from peninsular-based political arrangements.

“While the parties understand a formal political arrangement between PH and Umno in facing the upcoming state election, PBS and STAR stress that GRS has never been part of such a formal collaboration.

“Both parties believe that political decisions concerning Sabah must reflect the people’s mandate and aspirations without external influence. The trust Sabahans have placed in GRS is built on its independence, and maintaining that trust requires clear boundaries from political arrangements made outside the state,” they said.

On seat allocations, the two parties emphasised that GRS must respect the decision of its supreme council for the coalition to contest 55 seats, adding that any reduction would “risk undermining grassroots confidence.”

GRS has eight component parties, but only three of them hold elected seats. Gagasan has 26 seats, PBS has seven and STAR has six.

The meeting and statement comes more than a week after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and GRS leaders, including chairman and chief minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, met in Kuala Lumpur.

Both Gunsalam and Kitingan were also present at the meeting which Anwar described as “harmonious” and a reflection of political maturity and commitment to strengthening cooperation between the state and federal governments for the sake of national stability.

Heading into the elections, Hajiji has said they would work with Pakatan Harapan. PH and BN have also affirmed an election agreement.

Anwar has expressed optimism and having a three-way agreement but GRS and BN have fraught relations at the state level after BN withdrew their support and attempted to topple Hajiji in early 2023.