KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today said the police will facilitate the exhumation of the late Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Reserve Officers Training Unit (Palapes) cadet Syamsul Haris Shamsudin, following a High Court order issued earlier today.

He said that whenever the court makes a decision, the police will act on it without delay.

“It involves the magistrate, the medical team, the family, the police, the doctors; everyone is involved. From the removal of the body to being taken to the hospital for medical experts to carry out their duties, the role of the police is to ensure that the court’s decision is implemented.

“Similar to Zara Qairina’s case, once the decision was issued by the Attorney General, within just a few hours the police facilitated the process. That is the commitment of the police force, and it should not be questioned,” he said in a press conference after closing the Police Special Dialogue Series III here.

The Shah Alam High Court this morning ordered the exhumation of the late Syamsul, who was buried at the Kampung Rinching Ulu Muslim cemetery in Semenyih, Hulu Langat.

In delivering the ruling, Judicial Commissioner Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gurcharan Singh Preet directed that the Inspector-General of Police or his officers oversee the exhumation and conduct a second post-mortem on the remains of Ummu Haiman Bee Daulatgun’s eldest son.

Syamsul Haris, 22, died on July 28 at Hospital Kota Tinggi, Johor, while undergoing training at the Combat Inoculation Firing Range, Army Combat Training Centre in Ulu Tiram, Johor.

On August 19, Ummu Haiman filed the application seeking, among other things, a second post-mortem and the initiation of an inquest into her son’s death.