PETALING JAYA, Aug 25 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) said electricity supply has been fully restored in several parts of Petaling Jaya after a power outage earlier today.

In a post on X this afternoon, TNB thanked affected customers for their cooperation during repair works and apologised for the disruption.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience,” it said.

Earlier this morning, residents took to social media to report outages in areas including Ara Damansara, Kelana Jaya, Mutiara Damansara, Kota Damansara and Bandar Utama.

TNB did not specify the exact areas affected but said its technical team was deployed to carry out repair works.