KULAI, Aug 25 — Johor now leads in the country’s smart city initiative after implementing about 90 per cent of the 55 pilot projects identified in the Johor Smart City Blueprint 2030.

Johor Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said that the progress shows that the state government is seriously committed in ensuring that the smart city initiative becomes a major agenda in Johor.

“In addition, seven local authorities have also included their own smart city action plans in their respective administrative areas that will be showcased at the Johor Smart City Forum 2025 (JSCF 2025).

“Among the local authorities are the Muar Municipal Council (MPM), Pontian Municipal Council (MPPn), Kota Tinggi District Council (MDKT), Mersing District Council (MDS), Simpang Renggam District Council (MDSR), Labis District Council (MDL) and Yong Peng District Council (MDYP).

“The latest development makes Johor among the earliest states to adopt a smart city action plan for local authorities,” he said at the JSCF 2025 pre-launch ceremony held at the Impiana Hotel in Senai here today.

Mohd Jafni said the smart city action plan is an important strategic guide for smart city development that can be implemented in an effective manner.

He said for this year Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has given a mandate for all local authorities to participate in the smart city rating programme implemented by the Housing and Local Government Ministry.

“With that, Johor’s PLANMalaysia is tasked with coordinating 16 local authorities to meet the criteria and submit applications for smart city ratings in the National Smart City Platform by the Housing and Local Government Ministry,” he said.