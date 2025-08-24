JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 24 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has advised the public to not worry over the low-magnitude earthquake that hit Johor today.

Its director-general, Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said the department would monitor the situation and issue information about the earthquake and the latest weather details.

“Information can be obtained on our official website, the myCuaca app and social media channels, and queries can be made through the hotline 1300-22-1638,” he said in a statement today.

He also explained that the 2.8 magnitude earthquake at hit at 9 am occurred in the area of Yong Peng near Batu Pahat district, around 28 kilometres (km) northwest of Kluang.

Analysis by the department also revealed that two earthquakes occurred, the first, a 4.1 magnitude quake in Segamat at 6.13 am and the second in the Mersing Fault Zone area.

“The quake was also felt in certain areas around Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and southern Pahang and was detected by Indonesia’s Badan Meteorologi, Kimatologi dan Geofisika (BMKG),” he added. — Bernama