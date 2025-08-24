KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Malaysian Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has lambasted the decision by social media platform TikTok to appoint a former Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) soldier as its hate content manager in New York.

He said the move was insensitive and lacked integrity on the part of the platform, raising concerns about the use of algorithms to control the type of content for users in Malaysia.

“After learning of the appointment, I immediately lodged an initial protest by contacting TikTok’s Chief Executive Officer directly. However, the response I received was very much a PR line, saying that the appointment had nothing to do with the issue of Palestine.

“They may say it is separate, but I don’t see it that way. I am concerned that it opens the door for pro-Zionist content to influence TikTok’s algorithms for Malaysian users,” he said after officiating the Gaza Humanitarian Virtual Reality (VR) Innovation Exhibition held in conjunction with the Sumud Nusantara Carnival at Dataran Merdeka here today.

Fahmi also questioned TikTok’s decision to pay a high salary to the appointee at a time when the company is laying off many employees, including in Malaysia, due to its transition towards artificial intelligence (AI).

Following this, he said a meeting would be held with TikTok’s representatives in Malaysia together with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Attorney-General’s Chambers early next month, to obtain further clarification from the social media platform.

He also did not rule out that stern action could be taken against the platform, which is licensed in Malaysia, but said any decision would only be made after next month’s meeting.

“Any action must be rational because we know TikTok is also a business platform and a source of livelihood for many Malaysians, including small traders and content creators.

“So, our approach must be balanced, protecting the interests of local users while at the same time ensuring it is not tainted by elements contrary to Malaysia’s principles,” he said.

Fahmi said Malaysia’s stance remains consistent in supporting unconditional freedom for Palestine. — Bernama