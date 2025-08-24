KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — An express bus collided with a trailer at KM152.4 of the North-South Expressway (southbound) near Tangkak today, injuring five people including the driver.

In a Harian Metro report, Tangkak district police chief Superintendent Roslan Mohd Talib said the police received a report about the crash at 12.12pm from a member of the public.

According to him, men aged 67 and 36 drove the bus and trailer involved in the crash.

“Preliminary police investigations found that the driver had stopped the trailer in the emergency lane due to technical issues,” Roslan said in a statement.

“A bus carrying 25 passengers then arrived and was unable to avoid the trailer, crashing into its rear. The impact injured four passengers and the bus driver, while the remaining 21 passengers were unharmed,” he added.

Four passengers and the bus driver sustained injuries and were taken to Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF) in Muar for treatment.

The transport company later arranged another bus to continue the journey for the uninjured passengers.

Police are investigating the case under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for careless and inconsiderate driving.

Authorities have urged witnesses to contact 013-9825324 or reach out to the nearest police station to assist with the investigation.