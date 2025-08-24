KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) is planning to propose the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at detention centres operated by enforcement agencies.

EAIC chairman Tan Sri Ismail Bakar said the recommendation stems from a study on custodial deaths conducted by a special task force, the New Straits Times reported.

“The study will be carried out by the Special Task Force on the Implementation of EAIC Committee Recommendations on Custodial Death Cases and the Identification of Proposed Solutions. It comprises representatives from various ministries, agencies and government departments,” he said in a statement.

“Under Section 4(1)(h) of the EAIC Act 2009 [Act 700], the commission is tasked with inspecting the premises and facilities of enforcement agencies. This mandate includes ensuring that lock-ups are managed in accordance with proper safety standards, integrity, and respect for human rights.

“The EAIC regards CCTV as a critical component in safeguarding detainees and enforcement personnel, while also enhancing accountability and transparency in lock-up management,” he added.

On Tuesday, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Azam Baki called for enforcement agency lock-ups to be fitted with advanced CCTV systems to enhance transparency and uphold integrity.

He said several agencies were still using outdated systems, which could hinder investigations into custodial deaths and spark allegations of corruption and misconduct.

Ismail said the commission was concerned about the state of lock-up facilities, especially regarding the availability and condition of monitoring systems.

EAIC will continue inspections and working with enforcement agencies to improve detention facility management and integrity, he said.