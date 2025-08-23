KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Health and cleanliness violations were exposed during City Hall’s (DBKL) latest night enforcement operation in Wangsa Maju.

Inspections on 32 premises revealed dirty kitchens, cockroach infestations, and food storage areas contaminated with rat droppings, DBKL said.

Three restaurants were immediately ordered to close, while dozens of others faced fines for multiple breaches.

Authorities issued 44 compound notices, including for operators without food handler certification or mandatory anti-typhoid vaccines.

Several businesses were also caught operating without licences and failing to maintain kitchen grease traps.

DBKL stressed that food operators must follow hygiene rules, warning that more spot checks will be conducted.