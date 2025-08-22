KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Another three Malaysians who fell victim to job scam syndicates in Cambodia will be repatriated on Friday, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier this week, a group of 30 Malaysians identified as victims of job scam syndicates were flown home via Sihanoukville International Airport in Cambodia, the ministry said.

“As part of this ongoing effort, a further three Malaysians will be repatriated today (Aug 22), via the same route.

“The ministry, through the Embassy of Malaysia in Phnom Penh, remains actively engaged in monitoring the condition of all victims and continues to work closely with the authorities in both Malaysia and Cambodia in facilitating investigations, providing psychosocial support, and pursuing the rescue and return of remaining Malaysians still trapped in such syndicates,” the ministry said in a statement.

During the repatriation, officers from the embassy were present at the airport to provide consular assistance, including helping with immigration and travel documentation, coordinating with local authorities, and attending to the victims before departure.

The Foreign Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Malaysians abroad, stressing that the safety, security, and welfare of citizens remain a top priority.

Cambodia has reportedly been stepping up its campaign to crack down on online scam activities in the kingdom since July. Over 3,000 victims from various countries have been deported. — Bernama