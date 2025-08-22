GEORGE TOWN, Aug 22 — The Public Works Department (JKR) will work with the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) to obtain a geotechnical report on the landslide incident at Jalan Paya Terubong, Ayer Itam here to assess the overall condition of the slope and plan long-term remedial measures.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the findings of the technical investigation would serve as an important guide to ensure greater slope stability and prevent recurrence risks.

“It was informed that Penang JKR took immediate action at the location upon receiving a report by covering the slope area with canvas as an early measure to reduce the risk of further landslides.

“The government through JKR will continue to give priority to public safety, especially in high-risk slope areas,” he said in an official Facebook post last night.

Nanta said his ministry would closely monitor the case developments and ensure that remedial works are carried out as soon as possible for the well-being of the local residents.

He also expressed appreciation to all agencies involved for their prompt action, including the district office, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Fire and Rescue Department, the Civil Defence Force (APM), the offices of the Paya Terubong and Air Itam assemblymen, as well as the local authorities.

Heavy rain lasting more than three hours since this afternoon caused the landslide in the slope area near the residential neighbourhood at Jalan Paya Terubong. — Bernama