KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail today said the police have recorded statements from 19 people so far in the investigation into the case involving Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli’s son.

According to him, statements were taken from the family, as well as other individuals, connected to the syringe attack.

“To date, 19 statements have been recorded, including from family members, the driver, workers, and other related individuals,” Khalid told reporters during a press conference here.

He also said that the police are still awaiting the hospital’s chemistry report before drawing further conclusions.

“However, thankfully, the child appears to be in good condition,” he said.

Asked about the person of interest of the incident, Khalid explained that he cannot comment further, as the matter is beyond his control or jurisdiction.

He added that a major challenge is that many of the mobile phones of those who made the threats to the family are frequently registered under another person’s name or that of a foreign national.

“The investigation into this issue is ongoing, and we are still tracking the individual in question,” Khalid said.

The attack against Rafizi’s son happened on August 12 at a shopping centre in Putrajaya, with the Panda MP alleging two men on a motorcycle tailed his wife’s car before grabbing his son and stabbing the boy with a syringe.

The former economy minister claimed the attack to be an attempt to stop him from pursuing a potential scandal, adding that his wife has also received threats over her phone after the incident.

Selangor police previously said security measures for Rafizi and his family have been beefed up, adding that police had obtained positive leads after studying closed-circuit television footage from around the shopping area.

Several rumours linking some politicians to the attack have surfaced, but have all been denied by those named.