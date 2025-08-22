PUTRAJAYA, Aug 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has ordered the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) to conduct a review of all national security protocols to ensure they remain intact, amid a crackdown against graft involving military personnel.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said during today’s Cabinet meeting, Anwar also instructed Mindef to provide a comprehensive report once the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) concludes its investigation into the smuggling rings.

“The prime minister is concerned about the national security implications and has instructed the ministry to review all aspects to ensure that national security is not compromised,” he said, as quoted by New Straits Times.

Earlier this month, 10 individuals, including five senior Malaysian Armed Forces officers, were remanded to assist ub MACC’s Ops Sohor which is investigating a smuggling syndicate operating in the country’s southern area.

Others remanded included two journalists from an online media agency who were formerly military intelligence officers, a company manager, an administrative assistant at the Malaysian Medical Association, and a foreign woman.

They were linked to another raid earlier this week, where MACC busted 14 locations in the Klang Valley and Johor, targeting business premises and company owners involved in the tobacco, cigar, and liquor supply trade.

The illegal activities are believed to have caused the government losses of more than RM250 million in tax revenue between 2020 and 2024.

