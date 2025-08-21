PONTIAN, Aug 21 — The Jalur Gemilang which was hung upside-down in Pontian town has been corrected after the incident was found to have been caused by an error at a local dental clinic, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said.

The Pontian MP said the mistake was made by a female staff member who admitted it was unintentional, with statements already recorded from both her and the dentist in charge.

“[Today], I will meet and discuss with the Deputy OCPD at 11.45am at the Pontian District Police Headquarters,” Ahmad said in a statement last night.

“I urge everyone to remain calm. The matter is being dealt with. Certainly, the relevant authorities are taking appropriate action. It is important to act with wisdom so that this does not happen again.”

The Umno Supreme Council member said he has spoken with the Special Branch, the police district chief who is currently away in Kedah, as well as the president and secretary of the Pontian Municipal Council, and the Pontian District Officer.

He stressed that this should not be turned into a racial issue, but seen as a matter of sensitivity, attentiveness, and patriotism.

Ahmad’s statement came after the Youth chief from his party, Datuk Dr Akmal Saleh, rebuked the incident by saying that others are not putting in the effort to “respect each others’ feelings”.

“As long as there is no severe punishment for those who try to belittle the Malaysian flag, this act will keep repeating itself,” Dr Akmal wrote on Facebook.

“I want to see what excuse will be given in this case, and also what excuse will be made by those who defend it later on.”

Last week, The Attorney General’s Chambers warned Malaysians against vigilantism in cases involving the improper display of the Jalur Gemilang, amid furore over Umno Youth’s protest in Kepala Batas, Penang over the matter.

The AGC said such actions could include raiding premises, spreading personal details, or making unfounded accusations on social media.

The AGC also warned the public against provoking or issuing threats against the individuals or organisations concerned.