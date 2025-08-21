KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s proposal to establish a Ministry of Law is in line with the Malaysia Madani agenda, which upholds integrity, transparency and the rule of law as the foundation of the nation’s progress, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

She said the announcement underscores the importance of the ministry in strengthening the country’s legal ecosystem, enhancing the effectiveness of institutional reforms, and expanding public access to justice.

“InsyaAllah, we will continue to drive the success of the legal reform agenda, which not only benefits Malaysians but also positions Asean as a just, resilient, and prosperous region,” she said in a Facebook post today.

Earlier, in his keynote address at the Asean Law Forum 2025, Anwar said the government was considering the establishment of a dedicated Ministry of Law to ensure greater coherence in the national legal system.

He said the move would also enable Malaysia to engage more meaningfully with regional partners in advancing the rule of law, particularly with fellow Asean member states.

Azalina also expressed her appreciation to Anwar for delivering the keynote address and witnessing the adoption of the Joint Statement at the inaugural forum.

She said this reflects the nation’s leadership commitment to reinforcing regional legal cooperation in pursuit of more inclusive justice.

“Also, my gratitude to fellow Ministers and Deputy Ministers of Law from Asean member states, including Timor-Leste and Japan, as well as Asean Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn,” she added. — Bernama