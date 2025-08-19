PUTRAJAYA, Aug 19 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has identified the individual behind the TikTok account “Dato’ Prof Dr Tunku Iskandar”, who was found impersonating a pathologist and claiming to have been involved in the post-mortem of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that the suspect was not a pathologist, MCMC said in a statement today.

“The individual was traced near Kota Damansara late last night based on information from the statements of two people who had also joined the account’s ‘TikTok Live’ session.

“The suspect was then taken to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters to have his statement recorded, while his communication devices were also seized for further investigation and analysis,” the statement said.

MCMC said the dissemination of false information, particularly involving sensitive issues such as deaths, tragedies or accident victims, is a serious offence that can hurt the feelings of families, mislead the public and disrupt investigations by the authorities.

The case is being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588). The investigation paper will be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further instruction.

If convicted, the offender may face a maximum fine of RM500,000 or up to two years’ imprisonment, or both. In addition, police are also investigating the case under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 505(b) of the Penal Code. — Bernama