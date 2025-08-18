NIBONG TEBAL, Aug 18 — Police have arrested a tipper lorry driver for obstructing a civil servant from carrying out his duties and driving recklessly, almost hitting a policeman on duty in an incident at Jalan Sungai Daun, here two days ago.

Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) police chief Supt Jay January Siowou said a police team from the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of the SPS District Police Headquarters was conducting Op Bersepadu and Op Samseng Jalanan in the Jawi Toll Plaza area, here at 11.30 pm, when they spotted two tipper lorries in a suspicious condition.

“When ordered to stop, the two vehicles refused to cooperate before continuing to speed towards Jalan Besar Nibong Tebal.

“One of the lorries ran a red light at Bukit Panchor and almost hit a police officer on duty. The driver even drove dangerously towards Jalan Transkrian before being arrested with the help of a patrol car (MPV) and the police Motorcycle Patrol Unit at Jalan Sungai Duan, Kampung Ladang Kalidonia,” he said in a statement last night.

He said initial investigations found that the lorry driver, a local man, did not possess a valid driving licence and a Goods Vehicle Licence (GDL), while the lorry’s road tax had expired.

Jay said the tipper lorry was sealed and the case was being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a civil servant from performing duties and Section 279 of the same law and Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act for dangerous and reckless driving. — Bernama