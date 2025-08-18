KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul today ordered PAS’ Pendang MP Datuk Awang Hashim to be suspended from the House for 10 days.

Johari said the decision was made after he witnessed Awang’s conduct while presiding over a sitting last Wednesday, when the MP seemingly challenged another lawmaker to a fight outside Parliament.

“Why did I take action against Pendang? Firstly, at that time I was the one presiding, and I saw what happened. Secondly, what really upset me was that the gallery was full of schoolchildren — that took me aback,” he said.

“We often talk about the behaviour of our young children in school, about how they should show courtesy. But here we are, in front of those very children, displaying all sorts of behaviour. It doesn’t look good.

“This is my decision, in accordance with Standing Order 44(2). I hereby order the Member for Pendang to leave the House for 10 days starting today,” he added.

Standing Order 44(2) states that the Chair shall order any member whose conduct is disorderly, in contempt of the House, or who disregards the authority of the Chair to withdraw from the chamber.

The withdrawal period shall not exceed 10 days, and the member must leave immediately.

Last Wednesday, during the debate on the 13th Malaysia Plan, a commotion broke out when Marang MP Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang ended his speech with a poem urging Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders, particularly from DAP, to resign from the government.

The disruption lasted about seven minutes and involved, among others, opposition MPs Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (Arau), Mohd Syahir Che Sulaiman (Bachok), Datuk Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh (Besut) as well as PH MPs RSN Rayer (Jelutong) and Chong Zhemin (Kampar). The session was chaired by Suhaizan Kaiat (Pulai).

Amid the exchanges, Rayer retorted by asking, “What if I say PAS stands for Parti Ajaran Sesat?”

After Johari invited Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman to resume the debate, Awang was seen gesturing towards Rayer in a confrontational manner, as if inviting him to take the matter outside the House.

Johari also urged MPs to stop calling PAS “Parti Ajaran Sesat” in the Dewan Rakyat.

Johari noted that although leaders had said it before outside Parliament, it was not his concern and should be handled by the relevant authorities.

“But the moment you are in this Dewan, do not say it. It brings no benefit whatsoever. There are sensitivities involved,” he said.

Johari also warned MPs not to call each other Kafir or infidels.

“It is not proper. When our children hear it, it sounds odd, and it is not good. Enough of that. Such words can sometimes be misunderstood and become a cancer.

“To build a house takes a very long time, but to burn it down takes no time at all,” he added.