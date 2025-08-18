ALOR SETAR, Aug 18 — The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) has issued Notice of Refusal of Entry (NPM) against eight foreign nationals found not complying with entry requirements as visitors.

In a statement, AKPS informed that the eight individuals, including three women, from Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka, attempted to enter Malaysia through the Bukit Kayu Hitam border checkpoint.

“In total, five men and three women were issued NPM in accordance with Section 8(3) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

“All of them were ordered to return to their respective countries of origin through the same entry point. The refusal process was carried out in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) and the directives of the Department currently in force,” it said.

According to AKPS, no seizures were made and there were no elements of crime or enforcement investigation involved in the case. — Bernama