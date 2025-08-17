PUTRAJAYA, Aug 17 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa has reminded the public and business premises in the Federal Territories to always honour the Jalur Gemilang as a symbol of the nation’s dignity and identity.

She said that the Malaysian flag, which serves to instil patriotism among the people, must be given due prominence.

Dr Zaliha also advised the public to fly the flag according to the prescribed guidelines.

“What has happened in the recent weeks serves as a reminder for us to be cautious when raising the Malaysian flag, which must be in line with the recommended guidelines, to safeguard the nation’s honour and the symbol of its glory,” she said.

She spoke to reporters after the Madani Brisk Walk 2.0 programme at Taman Saujana, hosted by Putrajaya PKR, here this morning.

Dr Zaliha said the event is in line with the Federal Territories’ vision of becoming a CHASE city (Clean, Healthy, Advanced, Safe and Eco-Friendly).

She also distributed the Jalur Gemilang to programme participants and residents in Putrajaya in conjunction with the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations on August 31 and September 16.

This year’s celebrations carry the theme “Malaysia Madani: Rakyat Disantuni”. — Bernama