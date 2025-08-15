KOTA KINABALU, Aug 15 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said a total of 113,282 foreigners in Sabah employed in the plantation sector have registered in the centralised digital data system developed so far.

He said the state government’s data registration process was to facilitate real-time monitoring, tracking, and management of foreigners living and working in Sabah.

“This digital data collection activity for foreigners has nothing to do with citizenship issues or the granting of permanent residency,” he told reporters after chairing the Main Committee for the Management of Foreigners in Sabah (JKPWAS-INDUK) Meeting and the Sabah Special Committee on Citizenship Status (JKKSK) Meeting.

Saifuddin Nasution said the two meetings were chaired by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor at Menara Kinabalu here yesterday.

He said the data collection process will also be expanded to other sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, production and mining.

He said the meeting also decided to impose a moratorium on enforcement to give foreign workers space to register under the digital data system so that there would be no conflict between enforcement and data collection.

“We need accurate data to formulate more comprehensive policies regarding the issue of foreign residents,” he said, adding that the state government would provide a period for the implementation of the moratorium.

Saifuddin Nasution said the meeting also touched on the state government’s efforts to relocate the Palauh or Bajau Laut community to be trained so they can work on land, such as in the plantation sector.

He said the community is often portrayed as neglected, isolated and oppressed, but in reality, the state government has designed initiatives to help this community.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution said that 1,247 out of over 2,000 applications for citizenship status had been approved at the JKKSK meeting.

He also said the applications were from the period 2021 to last year, and the decision was based on Article 15A of the Federal Constitution, which consists of several categories.

“This committee is to consider citizenship applications, and the matter discussed is the provision under Article 15A of the Federal Constitution,” he added.

Article 15A of the Federal Constitution is a provision related to applications for citizenship status in special circumstances and is one of several ways to obtain Malaysian citizenship. — Bernama