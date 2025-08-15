PUTRAJAYA, Aug 15 — The use of artificial intelligence (AI) to create visuals featuring the Jalur Gemilang must be carefully monitored to prevent inaccuracies that could disrespect national symbols and undermine the country’s dignity, the Department of Information (JaPen) has cautioned.

JaPen National Policy Publications Division director Mohd Sabri Abdullah said while AI is a valuable tool, human oversight remains essential, as the technology is prone to errors due to limitations in its training data and interpretation.

“AI models may lack access to official references and often merge elements from various sources. If the prompt is vague, the system will make assumptions, which can result in distorted or inaccurate depictions,” he said during a media briefing yesterday.

He urged creators to thoroughly review AI-generated images of the national flag, including colours, proportions, orientation and number of stripes, to ensure they align with official specifications.

“Respecting the national flag does not stifle creativity. Instead, it requires creativity that is principled and respectful,” he said, adding that human knowledge of flag protocols and national standards is still crucial.

Meanwhile, Awards and International Conference deputy division secretary Azman Ishak has reminded the public that altering the Jalur Gemilang, including using it in logos or stylised forms, is strictly prohibited.

Official guidelines on flag usage and other national symbols can be found at https://dbook.penerangan.gov.my/dbook/?product_cat=kenegaraan.

This year’s National Day celebration, themed ‘Malaysia Madani: Rakyat Disantuni’, will take place at Dataran Putrajaya on August 31, while Malaysia Day will be celebrated in Penang on September 16. — Bernama